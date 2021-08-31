Pro Bull Rider Amadeu Campos Silva Dead at 22 After Freak Accident at Competition

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The life of professional bull rider Amadeu Campos Silva has tragically been cut short.



Andrew Giangola, a spokesperson for Professional Bull Riders (PBR), confirmed the sad news of the 22-year-old's passing in a statement to E! News.



"On Sunday, bull rider Amadeu Campos Silva was involved in a bull riding accident at the Velocity Tour event in Fresno, Calif. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, where he passed away Sunday afternoon."



"After losing his balance on the bull, Classic Man," Giangola explained of his death, "Amadeu's spur got caught in the flank rope. He was caught under the bull, who stepped on his chest, and subsequently passed due to injuries suffered in this freak accident."



Prior to this past weekend's competition in California, the young Brazilian bull rider competed professionally in his home country in both 2017 and 2018. In 2019, he made his U.S. debut during the PBR Velocity Tour in Edinburg, Texas, after placing runner-up in the Brazilian Finals.