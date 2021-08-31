Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

Watch : Rose McGowan Says She Feels Like a "Bad Ass" Accepting "GQ" Award

Rose McGowan is none too Charmed by talk-show host Oprah Winfrey.

On Sunday, Aug. 29, the actress spoke out about her mistrust of Oprah in a tweet, which included a photo of the TV personality kissing disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein on the cheek. The picture was taken at the 2014 Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

Rose wrote alongside the photo, "I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn't. From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon's [sic] victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard."

E! News reached out to McGowan's and Wnfrey's respective reps for comment.

The early #MeToo activist shared her opinion after one of Oprah's past interviews with Dolly Parton went viral over the weekend. Social media users discussed Oprah's questions, including one in which she asked the country artist, "You've been open that you've had some work done, some tucks and pulls and sucks."