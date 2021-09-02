Chaser Flash Sale: Stock Up on Celeb-Loved Summer-to-Fall Loungewear

We independently selected these products because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our QR code or links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Can you believe it's already September?
Now that it's appropriate to start indulging in all things pumpkin spice and rocking your favorite booties, your wardrobe could probably use a few new pieces for the changing temperatures. But don't worry, you can get autumn-approved fits without breaking the bank.
To get you ready for fall, we are bringing you some incredible deals exclusive to E! shoppers on Chaser's latest styles. Whether you could use a few more graphic tees to layer during the coming months or a festive outfit for football games, we've got you covered!
Below, check out nine styles from the lifestyle brand that you can score for 20% off until 9/9!
Lounge Knit Lace-up Cropped Legging
Chaser
You're bound to get tons on compliments on these tie-dye lace-up leggings during your next fitness class. Not to mention, the lace-up waist detail will make you look snatched. Originally $88, these leggings are a must for staying active when the temperatures cool down and shorts aren't an option.
Grateful Dead - Dancing Bears T-Shirt
Chaser
Headed to a Dead & Company show anytime soon? This colorful graphic tee is a must whether you're jamming out to the rock band's music IRL or at home. Usually $66, the tee will make a welcome addition to your graphic t-shirt collection.
Lounge Knit Lace-up Bike Shorts
Chaser
Bike shorts aren't going out of style anytime soon! If leggings aren't your thing, this longer short silhouette is a great alternative for sweat-inducing activities. These shorts, which retail for $75, offer a stretchy fit for all-day comfort, too!
Crying Skull
Chaser
Spooky season but make it chic and colorful! This tee, which retails for $62, is perfect for upcoming Halloween festivities and can be worn post-Trick-or-Treating on the days you're feeling edgy.
Drape Front Open Jacket - Stretch Faux Suede
Chaser
Whether you need a jacket that is fit for days at the office, date nights or running around town, this faux suede drape front jacket is for you. Plus, you're saving over $30 on this fall must-have.
Velvet Star Pants
Chaser
As sweatpant fanatics, we will be adding these pants to our cart without a doubt! The dark grey hue mixed with the star print makes for the perfect autumn jogger for cozy days spent inside or outside. They're usually $97, so this is a deal you don't want to miss!
David Bowie London 1972 Vintage Jersey
Chaser
Channel your inner Ziggy Stardust with this graphic tee! It'll look so cute with a pair of light or dark wash jeans and some booties for crisp fall days.
Vintage Rib Long Sleeve Drop Shoulder Mock Neck Pullover with Zippers
Chaser
We live in these quarter zip pullovers during the cooler months. They're ideal for looking sporty and chic while running errands, post-workout or during casual Zoom meetings. Originally $66, this sweatshirt is definitely an add to cart moment if you ask us.
Football Party Pants
Chaser
These pants are a touchdown in the cozy department! Rep them when you're cheering on your favorite team on Sundays throughout the fall. Even better, you're saving $20!
Football Party Pullover
Chaser
Complete the set with this equally comfortable pullover sweatshirt, which retails for $79! Even if you don't know what's happening during the game, you'll look like an expert.
