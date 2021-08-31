2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and More Stars Shine at Magical Cinderella Premiere

Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine and Lake Bell also celebrated the premiere of Amazon Studio's Cinderella at The Greek Theatre near Hollywood.

Hollywood has a new prince and princess in town! 

As excitement continues to grow for the release of Amazon Studio's Cinderella, the movie's biggest stars stepped out to celebrate the magical project. On Monday, Aug. 30, Camila Cabello reunited with her on-screen Prince Charming, Nicholas Galitzine, at the film's premiere held outdoors at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

"It's not every day that you get to be Cinder-frickin-rella," Camila shared on Instagram after rocking an Oscar de la Renta dress styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. "So proud of this film, can't wait for you all to see it."

In Amazon Studio's version of the classic Disney film, fans can experience plenty of timeless elements from the original released in 1950 along with fresh ideas for old and new fans alike, care of writer-director Kay Cannon.

"I really wanted to reach a new generation through contemporary touches on many of the aspects that felt outdated," she previously shared. "I couldn't wait to retell this in a way that's more relatable to what girls, including my almost-8-year-old daughter, and young women are going through today."

photos
Party Pics: Hollywood

Kay continued, "Our Cinderella is not just some pretty face waiting to be saved by a prince. She's vocal, active, fearless and witty; she has dreams and craves independence. Her main priority is her career in a time when women couldn't have one. Our Cinderella is someone that parents can watch their kids look up to in a new way, and my hope is that families will laugh, dance, and sing while watching this movie together."   

Before the film is released exclusively on Prime Video Sept. 3, see what the stars wore to the magical celebration in our gallery below.  

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Camila Cabello

In Oscar de la Renta 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Nicholas Galitzine
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Idina Menzel

In Alberta Ferretti with Jimmy Choo shoes

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Billy Porter

In Benchellal

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Lake Bell
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Aidan Alexander
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Janette Ok

In Imad Eduso and Zara 

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Tate McRae
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Peng-Peng Lee
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Maria De Caprio

In Zara 

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Maddie Baillio

In Rc Caylan Atelier

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Kay Cannon

