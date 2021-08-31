Bachelor in Paradise's Jessenia Cruz Talks Love Triangles, Drama & Matt James' Happy Ending

Watch : "BiP" Star Jessenia Cruz Reveals JUICY Details From Paradise

Just waiting for the drama to spill over.

Bachelor in Paradise's Jessenia Cruz exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 31 that she was expecting more than a few love triangles on the beach this summer. "I expected at least some kind of love triangle to happen," the Bachelor Nation star teased today. "I knew that things were going to bubble up pretty quickly. It was a hard thing to navigate. Emotions were involved."

Jessenia intervened after Demi Burnett set out to date Kenny Brasch, who was already linked with Jessenia's fellow Bachelor bestie Mari Pepin-Solis, but Jessenia also had her hands full with a love triangle (square?) of her own!

"Going into Paradise, I really was hoping to find the whole package," Jessenia explained. "I think Ivan [Hall] really checked off a lot of boxes to me. There was this initial spark there but it was so early on as well that I did still want to be open to meeting anyone else. The biggest thing for me was I wanted to be 100 percent sure of who I could be walking off the beach with."