See Hugh Jackman’s Sweet Response to a Grandpa With Dementia Watching The Greatest Showman

Watch : Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Pause Feud For a Great Cause

It's everything you ever want. It's everything you ever need. And it's here right in front of you.

Loads of people loved Hugh Jackman in 2017's The Greatest Showman, but perhaps no one more than this particular grandfather. In a TikTok video originally posted by the man's grandson @CharlieMooseMedia, a grandfather with dementia watches the movie at an outdoor sing-along; @CharlieMooseMedia places the words, "Life is about memories whatever stage of life," across the TikTok.

When asked what he thought of the movie, the grandfather replied; "Wonderful, I could watch it again, big smiles," as he teared up watching the credits.

Jackman quote-tweeted part of the video and said, "Thanks for sharing Charlie. Your Grandad sure made me smile. Please give him a hug for me. HJ."

The full clip explained that Charlie's grandfather has second-stage vascular dementia, and to cheer him up, Charlie took him to see The Greatest Showman.