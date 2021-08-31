Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Weigh In On Scott Disick's Alleged DMs to Younes Bendjima

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian's Ex LEAKS Alleged Scott Disick DMs

The drama bubbling between Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima is turning out to be no small thing—especially now that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have weighed in.

If you're not already caught up on the budding social media saga, allow this brief recap: Travis and Kourtney jetted off to Venice, Italy, where they attended the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show on Aug. 30. During the getaway, there was no shortage of PDA from the couple, who have been dating since December. The plot thickened when Younes, Kourtney's ex, posted a screenshot to his Instagram Story of an alleged DM from Scott, which read, "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy." The DM, which E! News has not confirmed is legitimate, included a photo of Kourtney laying on top of Travis as they kissed on a boat. "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy," Younes allegedly replied. "PS: I aint your bro." Younes took a further swipe at Scott, writing on the Instagram Story post, "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

The alleged message has not gone unnoticed by the internet and has even apparently gotten back to Travis and Kourtney. The Blink-182 drummer liked a fan account's repost of the alleged message from Scott. Travis also posted a photo of Ray Liotta's Goodfellas character laughing on his Instagram Story, which some have interpreted as a response to the whole ordeal.