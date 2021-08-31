Fresh Prince Reboot: Meet Jabari Banks, the Star Taking Over Will Smith's Iconic Role

Watch : "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" Turns 30: E! News Rewind

BEL-AIR has found its new boy!

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, Peacock announced that West Philadelphia "born and raised" star Jabari Banks will take over Will Smith's iconic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air role in the prequel series.

The reimagined reboot takes the show's famed theme song quite literally: "now this is a story all about how, my life got flipped-turned upside down, and I'd like to take a minute, just sit right there, I'll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel-Air…"

Smith personally surprised Banks via video chat with the news of his casting. "From the deepest parts of my heart, I want to say congratulations to you," Smith told Banks in a touching clip. "You have the role of Will on BEL-AIR."

Banks said in surprise, "I'm so ready. I'm ready to bite down."

See his adorable reaction in the video below and find out how Banks' father helped him audition!