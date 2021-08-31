How Princess Diana's Family Is Honoring Her Legacy 24 Years After Her Death

Watch : Prince Harry Honors Mom Princess Diana at the Diana Awards

More than two decades later, Princess Diana's death remains far from a distant memory.

It was Aug. 31, 1997 when a fatal car crash in Paris cut the Princess of Wales' life tragically short. The 36-year-old royal's memory has lived on through her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, in popular culture and in the hearts of many around the world, who have paid tribute to her on the anniversary of her death.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, her younger brother Earl Charles Spencer shared a photo of the family's flag being flown at half-staff at Althorp House, the Spencer family estate and Diana's burial site, in her honor. The house's official Twitter account also featured a photo of a road lined with oak trees. "In 1998-1999 Earl Spencer arranged for the planting of a new avenue of oak trees in memory of his sister, Diana, Princess of Wales," the tweet read. "There are 36 of these oaks, one for each year of her life."