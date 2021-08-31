2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Exclusive

Skylar Astin & Lisa Stelly Spill On Using "Toys" in the Bedroom During E!'s Celebrity Game Face

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 31, 2021 4:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesCouplesShowsKevin HartCelebrity Game FaceNBCU
Watch: Skylar Astin & Lisa Stelly: Who Brings Toys to the Bedroom?

Let's just say, they're plenty comfortable wearing blindfolds! 

Skylar Astin and girlfriend Lisa Stelly hilariously (and honestly) answer outrageous questions about their relationship during a sneak peek at E!'s Celebrity Game Face premiere, airing tonight on Aug. 31. Host Kevin Hart first wonders which of them would last longer on Survivor as Astin and Stelly compete against Yvette Nicole BrownAffion Crockett, Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen

"I can't build anything," Astin deadpans. "I'm Jewish, I need to call people for everything." 

However, both Astin and Stelly are on the same page for when it comes to whom is more likely to fight a stranger over a parking spot. 

"I can be confrontational, so I feel like I would be able to express that to a total stranger," Stelly jokes. 

Lastly, the couple are ready to get down and dirty thanks to Hart's NSFW question: Who would bring toys into the bedroom?

And, both Astin and Stelly pick themselves!

"I would bring her toys!" Astin clarifies as they lose the point. "We'll come from behind, don't you worry." 

See the LOL-worthy first look at tonight's premiere episode above!

Watch the season two premiere of Celebrity Game Face tonight, Aug. 31 at 10 p.m., only on E!.

