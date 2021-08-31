See the Electric First Look of E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands

Watch : "Clash of the Cover Bands" Coming to E!

Get ready to rock!

E! has officially announced the premiere date for new competition series Clash of the Cover Bands, hosted by Stephen "tWitch" Boss, with Grammy winner Meghan Trainor, Queen frontman Adam Lambert and "Song Factory" songwriter Ester Dean as judges. The series, which is executive produced by Jimmy Fallon and Electric Hot Dog, is premiering Wednesday, Oct. 13, E! revealed today.

Clash of the Cover Bands pits two cover bands head-to-head to win $10,000 and rock 'n' roll bragging rights. At the end of the season, one winning band will be awarded a whopping $25,000 and the opportunity to appear in-studio for a musical performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Audiences can tune in to the premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 13 with the first of 10 themed half-hour episodes. From pop divas to '80s icons, kings of country, platinum icons and rock legends, bands compete to win the title of the most entertaining cover performance.

Artists covered this season include Aretha Franklin, Blink-182, Bon Jovi, Britney Spears, Carrie Underwood, Céline Dion, Coldplay, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Lady Gaga and U2.