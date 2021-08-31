Influencer Miss Mercedes Morr Dead at 33, Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Influencer Miss Mercedes Morr has been killed in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

The 33-year-old social media model, born Jenae Gagnier, was found dead at her home in Richmond, Texas on Sunday, Aug. 29, Richmond police confirmed. Officers originally responded to a welfare check at the apartment complex where Morr lived and discovered two bodies inside her home upon arrival. The second was that of 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto, who has been identified by police as the alleged suspect.

Morr's cause of death was homicide by strangulation and traumatic concussion, the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner confirmed to E! News. Accorto's death was ruled a suicide by multiple sharp force trauma, per the medical examiner.

According to authorities, it is not believed that there was a relationship between Morr and Accorto and the investigation is ongoing to determine the motive.

Since the news of her death, many of Morr's 2.6 million followers have taken to her Instagram posts in disbelief. "Stop playing we just spoke on thurs," Bow Wow commented on her most recent picture. "Don't do me like this yo! Naaa."