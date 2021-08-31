2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Vanessa Bryant Recalls Feeling "Reluctant" to Go to Italy Before Star-Studded Getaway

Before embarking on her recent trip for the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, Italy, Vanessa Bryant shared that she was “reluctant to get away.”

Vanessa Bryant's Italian getaway was good for her soul. However, the trip almost didn't happen.

Over the weekend, Vanessa—who lost husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant in 2020—flew to Venice, Italy to attend the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, which took place amid the 2021 Venice Film Festival. And although Vanessa—who is also mom to daughters NataliaBianka and Capri—appeared to enjoy the glam event, she was hesitant at first to go on the trip.
 
"I was reluctant to get away but I'm so glad I did it!," she wrote alongside a series of photos on Aug. 31. "It was so nice to enjoy life a little bit and think about everything I have on my plate. This was so good for my soul. Thank you so much for an amazing weekend, Domenico & Stefano @dolcegabbana."
 
In the series of photos, Vanessa shared a few selfies alongside designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana and included two stunning solo shots of herself enjoying the festivities.

Additionally, she also shared other photos from the exciting events on her social media, including pics of her enjoying her time away side-by-side with Jennifer Lopez, Zoe Saldana, Ciara and Jennifer Hudson.

The trip comes just days after what would have been her husband Kobe's 43rd birthday.

"Happy birthday, Papi," Vanessa wrote in an Aug. 23 Instagram post alongside a photo of the two kissing after the Lakers' 2000 NBA Championship win, adding, "Te Amo por siempre. Amor eterno," which, translated to English, means, "I love you forever. Eternal love."

