NBC News Correspondent Shaquille Brewster Speaks Out After "Scary" Confrontation During Live Broadcast

For a moment during his broadcast, the weather was no longer the chief concern for NBC News correspondent Shaquille Brewster.
The journalist took to Instagram on Monday, Aug. 30 to address an incident from earlier that day in Gulfport, Miss., during which a man confronted Shaquille as he was delivering a live MSNBC segment about Tropical Storm Ida.
"Overwhelmed by the love and support today after what was definitely the wildest moment I've had on air," the reporter posted. "Our team joked about it afterwards, but it was without a doubt as scary for us as it was for you all watching. While that one report was interrupted, we were right back up in the next hour and will continue reporting as we are here to do."
Among those sharing support in the comments section was ABC News correspondent Kenneth Moton, who wrote, "Class act my friend. Thank you for your professionalism. Can't say I would have done the same."
Earlier, Shaquille tweeted, "Appreciate the concern guys. The team and I are all good!"
During the MSNBC segment, a man approached Shaquille and could be heard shouting, "Report accurately." The man then got into Shaquille's face as the reporter told anchor Craig Melvin he needed to end the segment.
"Craig, I'm going to toss it back to you because we have a person who needs a little help right now," Shaquille said on the air.
For his part, Craig shared his outrage on social media following the incident. "This is beyond unacceptable and disgusting," the anchor tweeted. "@shaqbrewster was trying to do his job on a beach in Gulfport, MS. Shaq is ok. This guy who nearly attacked him clearly is not."