2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now!
Kylie JennerTV Scoop AwardsBachelor NationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Who Went Home and All the Drama You Missed on Tonight's Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise's new episode brought love triangles aplenty, as Demi and Mari sparred over Kenny and his cake, while Thomas and Aaron revived their ire. See who's been sent home thus far.

By Ryan Gajewski Aug 31, 2021 2:00 AMTags
TVCelebritiesBachelor in ParadiseBecca KufrinBachelor Nation
Watch: "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7 Premiere's Biggest Moments

A few of Bachelor in Paradise's original couples are starting to crumble, not unlike a popular baked good. 

On Monday, Aug. 30, new arrivals Chasen and Chris arrived arm-in-arm, bringing a double-date card with them. Chasen flirted with Mari but ended up taking Deandra on the intimate date, much to Karl's chagrin. Meanwhile, Chris had his sights set on Jessenia the whole time, although Ivan had no doubt in his mind that his relationship with Jessenia was solid. 

Both couples clicked on their dates, with Jessenia later telling that Ivan that Chris had a "spark that I'm looking for," whereas Ivan checked more of her life-goal boxes. The pain. 

After Mari surprised Kenny by informing him she wanted to accept other people's dates in the future, Demi swooped in. Demi gave Kenny a cake for his belated 40th birthday, complete with a condom-stuffed piñata—why do piñatas always cause problems on this show?—and the two made out before Mari tossed the cake on the flames.

photos
Bachelor in Paradise's Most Shocking Breakups

"Mari wants to have her cake and eat it, too, so she threw mine in the fire," Demi quipped for the line of the night. 

Thomas' arrival from last week continued to cause drama. He and Tammy breezed past Aaron en route to the day bed, and Tammy proceeded to straddle Thomas as Aaron watched. Later, Aaron pulled Thomas aside and confronted him for being "extremely disrespectful." 

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Trending Stories

1

Amelia Hamlin Trolls Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin With Nude Photo

2

Watch Kelley Flanagan Reveal Her Lyme Disease Diagnosis in New Video

3

Vanessa Bryant Goes Ultra-Glam for Star-Studded Night Out in Italy

As for the rose ceremony, it didn't happen tonight. But it's likely to be an explosive one tomorrow, as Demi and Mari's friction comes to a head, not to mention the mystery of who Tammy will choose. Plus, former The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin is joining the mix because there just wasn't enough competition yet.

While the episode aired, Demi tweeted, "Yo abc can I get all the footage of me and Kenny in the boom boom room? Tryna make an extra buck."

Keep scrolling to see who has gone home so far this season. Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Kelsey Weier

Eliminated: Week One

Kelsey Weier said adiós to paradise after week one after failing to find herself in a beachside relationship.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Serena Chew

Eliminated: Week One

Serena Chew's stint on Bachelor in Paradise was short-lived as she was eliminated during week one of season seven.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Victoria Larson

Eliminated: Week One

After not securing a significant relationship with anyone on Bachelor in Paradise, Queen Victoria Larson was sent home.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Victoria Paul

Eliminated: Week One

This was more of a self elimination as Victoria Paul quit season seven of Bachelor in Paradise after being confronted with rumors about her relationship status. Following her departure from BiP, Paul clarified her romantic situation, writing on her Instagram story, ""@teddyrobb and I broke up in May and we've remained great friends."

Sign up for our weekly Bachelor Beat newsletter to get all of your Bachelor Nation updates!

Trending Stories

1

Amelia Hamlin Trolls Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin With Nude Photo

2

Watch Kelley Flanagan Reveal Her Lyme Disease Diagnosis in New Video

3

Vanessa Bryant Goes Ultra-Glam for Star-Studded Night Out in Italy

4

Watch Ben Affleck Team Up With Jennifer Lopez's Mom for New Commercial

5

How Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Feel After Dropping Son Off at College