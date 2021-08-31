Nick Jonas Takes a Bite Out of Priyanka Chopra's Booty in Cheeky Photo

Watch : Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary

If Nick Jonas has been hopin' he'll eat cake by the ocean, his prayers have been answered.

The Jonas Brothers star, 28, had what he called a "Perfect Sunday" by enjoying a bite of wife Priyanka Chopra's... cake.

The Quantico actress, 39, posted a picture of herself in a red and black bikini on Aug. 29, with her husband lounging behind her. Wearing swim trunks, aviator sunglasses and what appears to be a napkin on his lap, Nick posed with a fork and knife while pretending to cut a piece out of her backside.

"Snack," she captioned the frisky photo, along with a utensils emoji and red heart emoji. Though her white Gucci sunglasses covered her eyes, her smile did all the talking during their playful date. Perhaps they were just living out Joe Jonas' DNCE lyrics?

Priyanka then shared another bikini selfie, and, naturally, Nick commented, "Yummy."