Nick Jonas Takes a Bite Out of Priyanka Chopra's Booty in Cheeky Photo

If Nick Jonas has been hopin' he'll eat cake by the ocean, his prayers have been answered.
The Jonas Brothers star, 28, had what he called a "Perfect Sunday" by enjoying a bite of wife Priyanka Chopra's... cake.
The Quantico actress, 39, posted a picture of herself in a red and black bikini on Aug. 29, with her husband lounging behind her. Wearing swim trunks, aviator sunglasses and what appears to be a napkin on his lap, Nick posed with a fork and knife while pretending to cut a piece out of her backside.
"Snack," she captioned the frisky photo, along with a utensils emoji and red heart emoji. Though her white Gucci sunglasses covered her eyes, her smile did all the talking during their playful date. Perhaps they were just living out Joe Jonas' DNCE lyrics?
Priyanka then shared another bikini selfie, and, naturally, Nick commented, "Yummy."
"Sundays like this tho…" the Unfinished author captioned the photo, tagging her location as "Home." She's recently been in London filming Citadel, though it appears she's back in Los Angeles.
As for Nick, he had one day off on Sunday in between concerts for his Remember This tour, after performing in Wheatland, Calif., on Saturday and Auburn, Wash., on Monday, Aug. 30.
If their risqué photoshoot made you blush, you aren't the only one. Parineeti Chopra teased her cousin in the comments section, writing, "What is going on here the family is on instagram ***Tries to hit like button with eyes closed."
Other stars were eating it up. Paris Hilton added a fire emoji, while Drew Barrymore simply called the couple's outdoor dining experience "Amazing."
Nick and Priyanka, who tied the knot in 2018, celebrated the third anniversary of their engagement this summer by revealing photos of their romantic proposal. "My everything.. 3 years today," Priyanka wrote alongside a pic that showed off her $200,000 engagement ring. "Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you."