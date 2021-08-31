Bachelor Nation's Jef Holm Drops Restraining Order Against Robby Hayes

Jef Holm just rose above the drama.
On Monday, Aug. 30, the former Bachelorette contestant confirmed to E! News that he's no longer pursuing a civil harassment restraining order against fellow Bachelor Nation star, Robby Hayes.
"Tensions died down as I hoped," the reality TV star exclusively tells E! News about his decision to forgo the protection order. "I haven't seen any reason to continue with the restraining order, so I dropped it. Like I mentioned before, I wish him the best."
Additionally, the Los Angeles Superior Court Clerk's Office stated that a judge dismissed the restraining order request because Jef wasn't present for Monday's hearing.
Jef's decision to move on comes exactly three weeks after he first took legal action against Robby.
According to court documents—which were filed on Aug. 9 and obtained by E! News—a Los Angeles judge granted Jef's request for protection and ordered Robby to stay 100 yards away from his home and workplace.
At the time, Jef explained in the filing that Robby, who appeared on JoJo Fletcher's Bachelorette season in 2016, was an "old roommate" who "used to live" at his Los Angeles-based home.
Jef, who proposed to Emily Maynard during the eighth season of The Bachelorette, didn't explain when his friendship with Robby reached a breaking point. It's also unclear when Robby moved out of his home, but Jef alleged in the court documents that Robby would enter his property without permission "at least once a week" and would become "hostile."
To further describe the situation, Jef recalled an alleged incident with Robby that occurred in July 2021.
"I was alone in my home when he entered abruptly and aggressively," Jeff wrote in the filing. "Started threatening me and I felt very unsafe."
He continued, "I do not feel safe around him. He threatens me and still hasn't stopped to this day. He claims he has belongings there and that's why he enters but he is not on the lease and is making me fearful."
At the time, Jef told E! News, "It's definitely been an unfortunate turn of events."
"I'm still processing all of it to be honest," he shared in a statement. "The simple version is I invited Robby into my house that I was renting in Venice, which I am now in the process of purchasing. I allowed him to live there rent free for years as a friend. When the living situation became hostile I asked him to leave and he refused. It went on like this for months, eventually, I had to take legal action."
He added, "It's sad because I didn't want it to end like this. Hopefully, tensions will die down and the temporary restraining order can be dropped. I just want to move on and I wish him the best."
Robby's reps didn't immediately respond to E! News' request for comment. Furthermore, The Bachelorette alum hasn't publicly commented on the situation.
—Additional reporting by Spencer Lubitz