TV Scoop Awards 2021: Vote for Best Season Finale and Best Series Finale

Yes, a strong opening is crucial for good TV. What's even more important? A memorable ending.

That's why for the 2021 TV Scoop Awards, we're next honoring the best finales (both season and series) the 2020–2021 television season had to offer. We're taking a closer look at the heartwarming goodbyes, steamy sendoffs and more.

For starters, we just have to highlight Sex/Life's jaw-dropping ending, which had housewife Billie (Sarah Shahi) betraying husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) by beginning an affair with bad-boy ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos). Right when we thought we knew what was going to happen, the Netflix drama flipped the script on us.

Of course, Sex/Life isn't the only contender in the Best Season Finale category, as it's up against the finales for Ted Lasso, The Flight Attendant, Bridgerton, Loki, Outer Banks, Cruel Summer and The Wilds.

While these shows only said farewell for now, since most of them were renewed following their first seasons, we sadly had to say goodbye forever to some of our favorites.