Diddy's Daughters Follow in Late Mom Kim Porter's Footsteps as They Walk Dolce & Gabbana Runway

Watch : Diddy Honors Late Ex Kim Porter 2 Years After Passing

Nearly three years have passed since Kim Porter unexpectedly died of pneumonia.

Now, Kim's twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie, whom she shared with ex Sean "Diddy" Combs, are honoring their mother by following in her footsteps and becoming models. The 14-year-old Combs girls made their runway debut at Dolce & Gabbana's Aug. 29 fashion show, which took place in Venice, Italy.

The teens arrived at the venue on a gondola, before walking the runway in their contrasting looks. D'Lila wore a short light blue and white dress, which was accessorized with a blue flower fascinator. Jessie sported a similar dress, but hers was black and featured pink accents.

Additionally, their half-sister Chance Combs, whose mother is Sarah Chapman, appeared in a black, glittery dress, which was cinched at the waist with a red ribbon.

The twins celebrated their high-fashion runway debut on their joint Instagram account, writing, "OMGGGG THIS IS LITERALLY A DREAM COME TRUE."