Meet 15 Kids Who Prove You're Never Too Young to Change the World

As part of International Day of Charity, E! News put the spotlight on children who are spending their free time giving back to those in need. Prepare to be inspired by their acts of service.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 05, 2021 1:00 PMTags
CharityKidsCelebritiesDo-GooderFeel Good
Watch: How Nurses Are Taking Care Of Their Own--Feel Good Friday

Helping one person might not change the world, but it could change the world for one person.

As part of International Day of Charity on Sunday, Sept. 5, countless long-running organizations are stepping up to help those in need. At home, the American Red Cross is aiding residents affected by Hurricane Ida. Overseas, UNICEF is helping deliver lifesaving supplies and services to Afghanistan's most vulnerable.

While countless organizations deserve the spotlight for their hard work, E! News wanted to honor the special day by recognizing kids across the United States who are making a difference years before they even earn a high school diploma with their personal causes and missions. 

Whether it's Lindsay Sobel collecting footwear for the homeless with Shoes for Souls or Chelsea Phaire providing art supplies to children through Chelsea's Charity, these students are using their talents and passions to make a difference. 

Along the way, each individual is reminding us that age doesn't matter when it comes to making a difference in the community.

Prepare to get inspired with a group of kids who are spending their free time collecting supplies, raising money and helping make the lives of others just a little easier day by day. 

Instagram @bethanyshappybags
Bethany Moultry, 6

+ Chatham County, Ga.

Co-founder of Bethany's Happy Bags for the Homeless 

"I help the homeless because I want them to know that there's someone out there who sees them and is thinking of them. Many times, people who are experiencing homelessness can feel invisible. It makes my heart happy to know that when they receive a Happy Bag from me, they know that someone sees them and cares." 

Shane O'Neal
Miah Green, 15

+ Las Vegas

Advocate for Free2Luv, a nonprofit on a mission to support youth

"The greatest reward is knowing that I planted a seed of hope in each young person's mind, being able to share my bullying story and helping today's youth see that they are unique, beautiful, strong and mostly, loved. Mental health and asking for help needs to be NORMALIZED!" 

Instagram @chelseascharity
Chelsea Phaire, 11

+ Connecticut

Founder of Chelsea's Charity, a nonprofit organization devoted to providing art supplies and art lessons to children

"The most rewarding part is not only to see the smiles on the children's happy faces, but also making new friends and watching the kids pay it forward and be kind to one another. Another good thing about it is to be able to give art to others because it is something we all need to heal." 

charity: water.
Josiah Colton, 10

+ New York 

Owner of J Go Green and charity: water Tiny Hero.

"I like giving money that I make from my recycling business because I think everyone in the world deserves clean water. Even a little bit of money can make a big difference. Everyone can help, no matter who you are or how old you are."

Instagram @shoesforsouls
Lindsay Sobel, 17

+ Chatsworth, Calif. 

Founder of Shoes for Souls

"The most rewarding part about my charity work is being able to see the smiles on people's faces when I hand them a pair of shoes. The smiles I have witnessed are priceless. It is so amazing how my community, along with others have been able to come together and change over 40,000 people's lives with a pair of shoes." 

 

Instagram @alinastarrmorse
Alina Morse, 16

+ Detroit

Founder of Million Smiles, an initiative to reduce America's tooth-decay epidemic

"The most rewarding part about working on behalf of my foundation is seeing other kids that are inspired by my journey and want to start their own business. Smiles have amazing powers, and engaging kids at a young age to teach them that oral health is directly linked to overall systemic health is a powerful opportunity I'm thrilled to champion."

Instagram @mandmangels
Morgan Grace, 8

+ New York 

Co-founder of M & M Angels, a nonprofit helping children and families in shelters

"The most rewarding part about what I do is seeing the smile on the kids' faces. It makes me feel good to know that I helped someone." 

World Vision
Blakeleigh Snell, 10

+ Fresno County, Calif. 

Volunteer for World Vision, a global Christian humanitarian organization

"My parents taught me that through the World Vision Gift Catalog, I can use the money I make by selling homemade jams, soaps and hot chocolate bombs in my community to change lives of people all over the world. This year, I'm raising to buy small-business loans for hardworking women in the developing world, because it makes me feel good to know I'm helping moms and other kids have a happier life here on Earth."

Emma Tijanich
Emma Tijanich, 15

+ Orange County, Calif.

Member of Assisteens of Saddleback Valley, a nonprofit organization of young people that provides services to children, families and the elderly

"After moving from the Midwest to California, I wanted to find a way to make a difference and make new friends. Assisteens has helped me with both of those goals. The most rewarding part about doing charity work is when I am feeling down, I instantly feel better after making a difference in someone else's life. I have found purpose in volunteering through my school, church and community organizations."

Declan Cassidy
Declan Cassidy, 12

+ Philadelphia 

Founder of Declan's Socks for the Streets, a sock collection to help people suffering from homelessness

"We always volunteered with Never Surrender Hope and other organizations and I noticed not many socks were being donated so I wanted to start my own sock drive. The most rewarding part of my charity is the feeling I get when donating socks to different organizations and to people in need."  

Instagram @KhloeKares
Khloe Thompson, 14

+ Yorba Linda, Calif.

Founder of Khloe Kares, an organization supporting the homeless community

"The most rewarding thing about charity work is helping others. I enjoy giving back and showing other youth that community service is cool and fun. I've found my passion at a young age and I will continue to live life with purpose. At any age, you can make a difference no matter how big or small." 

Instagram @ggbenitezprinc
Daniella Benitez, 16, & Gabriel Benitez, 14

+ San Diego, Calif.

Volunteers for Build a Miracle, a nonprofit building homes for needy families in Mexico

"We are so lucky to have met Chris and Julianne North, who started Build a Miracle over 20 years ago, and since then, have built over 40 fully furnished homes with running water, electricity and plumbing for families suffering in extreme poverty in Tijuana, Mexico. With every miracle we help build, we know we have helped change an entire family's future and it's the best feeling in the world to help others. We have built 14 homes of our own, thanks to our team of volunteers and donors, and will continue to keep building miracles with BAM, one home at a time." 

Instagram @DJ_Annie_Red
DJ Annie Red, 12

+ New York

Anti-bullying activist and author of The Bully Stop who offers free DJ classes to kids

The most rewarding part is when girls see me step to the DJ booth. Many times, people think my dad is the DJ because he is the one carrying the equipment. But, then I step up to the equipment and the girls stare. They can't believe I am the DJ. Being a DJ is a male industry, but I show girls that they can do it. They are not relegated to just piano recitals. They can be DJs and music producers as well. It is an amazing experience for me and them. After they see me DJ, I sign them up for DJ classes. Music can change the world." 

Zachary Gerson
Zachary Gerson, 16

+ Nassau County, New York

President of Made You Smile, a pen pal program for seniors

"Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many senior citizens living in nursing homes were left feeling lonely and isolated. I could not stop thinking about all of these elderly people who had no visitors or in-person contact with their family and friends. The idea of a pen pal Program was very appealing to me, which matched teens in my community with senior citizens living in nursing homes around the country. We found out information about the senior citizens and then paired them up with a teen who had similar interests. The roughly 200 pen pals who wrote letters have found this to be a rewarding experience and have developed real friendships." 

