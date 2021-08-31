2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now!
Kylie JennerTV Scoop AwardsBachelor NationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

This Turner & Hooch Sneak Peek Will Make You Nostalgic for the Original Film

In this exclusive sneak peek from Sept. 1's episode of Turner & Hooch, Mayor Sutton (Reginald VelJohnson) reflects on working with Scott Turner Sr.—a.k.a. Tom Hanks in the movie!

By Alyssa Ray Aug 31, 2021 3:00 PMTags
TVTom HanksExclusivesDisneyJosh PeckCelebrities
Watch: 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

Tom Hanks may not physically be in Disney+'s Turner & Hooch, but his legacy is definitely present.

In this exclusive clip from Sept. 1's all-new episode, Scott (Josh Peck), Brooke (Becca Tobin) and Hooch take in a local fair. Before long, they run into Scott's sister Laura (Lyndsy Fonseca), who is enjoying the ring-tossing booth alongside Mayor David Sutton (Reginald VelJohnson).

This name may sound familiar to fans of the original 1989 film, as David Sutton was a former partner of Det. Scott Turner Sr., who was famously played by Oscar winner Hanks. And, in typical Turner & Hooch fashion, the exclusive clip makes reference to this special connection.

"Call me David," Mayor Sutton notes as he introduces himself to Brooke. "And you're Scott's girlfriend?"

A flustered Scott responds, "I'm not sure we're officially—"

Playfully teasing him like the old family friend he is, the Mayor calls it "guac-ward," referencing the fair's guacamole theme. With a chuckle, Brooke says, "No, it's ok. Yes. Yes, I am his girlfriend."

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

To alleviate any awkwardness, Brooke asks David about his time as Mayor. To which he reveals, "Seems like forever! 10 years. Before that, I was a cop. My old partner was the father of these two rascals."

Not to leave out Hooch, Laura quips, "Well, three rascals."

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney K.'s Ex Younes Shades Scott Disick With Alleged Leaked DMs

2

See Dwayne Johnson's Relatable Reaction to Doppelgänger Police Officer

3

Influencer Miss Mercedes Morr, 33, Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide

After Brooke points out Scott's dad's influence in the community, Mayor Sutton declares the late detective a local hero, adding, "This whole festival is dedicated to him this year."

Watch the heartwarming scene for yourself in the exclusive clip above.

New Turner & Hooch episodes arrive Wednesdays on Disney+.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney K.'s Ex Younes Shades Scott Disick With Alleged Leaked DMs

2

See Dwayne Johnson's Relatable Reaction to Doppelgänger Police Officer

3

Influencer Miss Mercedes Morr, 33, Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide

4

Inside Kristin Cavallari and Singer Chase Rice's "New" Romance

5

Watch Kelley Flanagan Reveal Her Lyme Disease Diagnosis in New Video