This Turner & Hooch Sneak Peek Will Make You Nostalgic for the Original Film

Tom Hanks may not physically be in Disney+'s Turner & Hooch, but his legacy is definitely present.
In this exclusive clip from Sept. 1's all-new episode, Scott (Josh Peck), Brooke (Becca Tobin) and Hooch take in a local fair. Before long, they run into Scott's sister Laura (Lyndsy Fonseca), who is enjoying the ring-tossing booth alongside Mayor David Sutton (Reginald VelJohnson).
This name may sound familiar to fans of the original 1989 film, as David Sutton was a former partner of Det. Scott Turner Sr., who was famously played by Oscar winner Hanks. And, in typical Turner & Hooch fashion, the exclusive clip makes reference to this special connection.
"Call me David," Mayor Sutton notes as he introduces himself to Brooke. "And you're Scott's girlfriend?"
A flustered Scott responds, "I'm not sure we're officially—"
Playfully teasing him like the old family friend he is, the Mayor calls it "guac-ward," referencing the fair's guacamole theme. With a chuckle, Brooke says, "No, it's ok. Yes. Yes, I am his girlfriend."
To alleviate any awkwardness, Brooke asks David about his time as Mayor. To which he reveals, "Seems like forever! 10 years. Before that, I was a cop. My old partner was the father of these two rascals."
Not to leave out Hooch, Laura quips, "Well, three rascals."
After Brooke points out Scott's dad's influence in the community, Mayor Sutton declares the late detective a local hero, adding, "This whole festival is dedicated to him this year."
Watch the heartwarming scene for yourself in the exclusive clip above.
