Former Child Star Matthew Mindler's Manner of Death Revealed

Watch : "Our Idiot Brother" Child Star Matthew Mindler Dead at 19

Matthew Mindler's untimely death has been ruled a suicide.

On Aug. 30, two days after the former child actor's remains were recovered near his Pennsylvania college campus, the Lancaster County Coroner's Office told NBC News he died by suicide. The exact cause of Mindler's passing is pending toxicology results, officials said.

Mindler was first reported missing by his family on Aug. 25 after he failed to attend class or return to his Millersville University dorm room after being spotted on security footage the night before. At approximately 8 p.m. on Aug. 24, the 19-year-old student was seen exiting his residence building carrying a backpack and wearing black pants and a Millersville University sweatshirt.

Millersville University President Daniel A. Wubah confirmed news of Miller's death in a letter addressed to staff and students and shared to social media.

Wubah indicated that Miller was found deceased in Manor Township, Penn., which is located approximately five miles from campus.