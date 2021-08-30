Bob Ross Without His Signature Perm Is Nothing Short of a Happy Little Accident

Watch : Celebrity Transformations That Are Wow-Worthy

Bob Ross is known just as much for his striking hairdo as he is for his landscapes.

The artist taught viewers about the joy of painting until his death in 1995 (and in the years beyond, thanks to the lasting legacy of his PBS art show). Now, fans are discovering the joy of a good throwback photo in the new Netflix documentary about his life.

In one blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, the filmmakers shared an old picture of Ross in a white T-shirt while sitting at a dinner table. But what stood out most was his slicked-back and cropped hairdo, so very different from the signature perm he sported on his TV show, which ran from 1983 to 1994.

Netflix even admitted on Twitter that "seeing Bob Ross without his signature curls and beard is one of the most shocking moments" in the documentary, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, which dropped on Aug. 25.

Some users were clearly blown away, with one writing, "God he looks so much better without that fro." Another joked, "I refuse to believe this is the same person."