Ariana Grande Debunks Rumored Involvement in Kanye West's Donda Album

Ariana Grande just said "thank u, next" to this rumor.
The 28-year-old pop star set the record straight after many fans speculated that she was involved in Kanye West's much-buzzed-about Donda album, which dropped on Sunday, Aug. 29. Although the 44-year-old rapper alleged that Universal Music Group released his album early, there's no denying people eagerly listened to his music and tried decoding each lyric.
In fact, Arianators believed the "positions" singer teamed up with Kanye after hearing background vocals in the album's title track that sounded eerily similar to hers. However, Ariana took to Instagram Stories on Monday, Aug. 30 to put the rumors to rest.
The Grammy winner revealed that artist Stalone is the voice behind the background vocals, writing in a since-deleted post, "You sound so beautiful @thestalone [three fire heart emojis]."
"Still so humbled and excited," Stalone shared on Instagram Stories, re-posting Ariana's caption. "Thank you again, Ari."
Stalone continued to gush over Ariana's praise of her vocals and shared further proof that she's featured on the "Donda" track.
"I love Ari and so grateful that my vocals would even be compared to hers," the musician's Twitter message read, alongside a screenshot of the song's credits that displayed her name, adding, "I'm just blessed to be a part of such an incredible album."
Stalone is one of the many artists who collaborated with Kanye on Donda, which include The Weeknd, Travis Scott and Jay-Z. Additionally, the Yeezy founder joined forces with some controversial musicians, including Chris Brown, Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.
More recently, Kanye received backlash for working with Marilyn and DaBaby, who have both come under fire in recent months. The rocker, whose real name is Brian Warner, is currently facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse, which he has publicly denied.
Furthermore, DaBaby—a.k.a Jonathan Kirk—stirred controversy in July after making homophobic statements at a music festival. He publicly apologized for his comments in early August.
Ahead of the album's release, Marilyn and DaBaby appeared at Kanye's Donda listening event in Chicago on Aug. 28, which only added more fuel to the fire.
A source previously told E! News that Kim Kardashian, who made a surprise cameo and shared an intimate reunion with her ex, was "very upset" about the rapper's inclusion of Marilyn and DaBaby. A second insider added that she was "blindsided" by the ordeal and "truly had no idea" they'd be involved.
All in all though, a third source explained that Kim remains one of Kanye's strongest supporters, despite filing for divorce in February.
"Kanye asked her to do something and Kim was happy to do it," a source close to the KKW Beauty founder revealed. "She has always supported his work and will continue to do that in the future. She enjoys collaborating with Kanye. They have a bond for life and she wants to be there for him."
Click here for a deep dive on Donda.