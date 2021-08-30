5 Things Padma Lakshmi Can't Live Without

We interviewed Padma because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Not many people can call themselves a host of a widely-popular TV show or a bestselling author, but Padma Lakshmi can!

Tomorrow, the Top Chef host is making her children's book debut with the release of "Tomatoes for Neela," which "takes young readers on an intergenerational journey full of delicious flavors and fun food facts that celebrates a family's treasured recipes." Ahead of the launch, we caught up with Padma to discuss the things that spark joy in her life.

"I feel my happiest when I'm cooking with my daughter, Krishna," Padma explains. "We've been cooking together since she was able to hold a spoon, and now that she's 11, she's very confident in the kitchen- to the point where she can fry chicken by herself!"