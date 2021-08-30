2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now!
Kylie JennerTV Scoop AwardsBachelor NationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Mini Dresses You Can Take From Summer to Fall

You won't have to leave all your summer pieces behind if you shop with the next season in mind.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 30, 2021 8:11 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-comm: Mini Dresses You Can Take From Summer to Fall

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Fall 2021 will be here before we know it, which means (eventually) saying goodbye to our jean shorts and sandals. However, that doesn't mean we need to leave all of our summer fashion behind. A mini dress is a great piece to wear all year round, especially if you style it with the seasonal weather in mind. 

If you're in the mood to shop, check out these mini dresses that you can take from summer to fall from Venus, Lulus, Free People, Urban Outfitters, Madewell, Nordstrom, Abercrombie, Amazon, and more.

read
These Are 26 of the Most-Loved Dresses on Amazon

Venus Belted A-Line Denim Dress

This denim dress is perfect for a summer barbecue. It would be perfect for fall with a cute pair of boots.

$54
Venus

Free People Sweet Talker Mini Dress

Florals aren't just for summer. This burgundy dress is a versatile piece you can wear during any season. It's also available in blue and beige floral prints, which are just as cute. Throw on a sweater or a light jacket with some closed-toe shoes and you'll be ready for autumn.

$128
Free People

Trending Stories

1

Amelia Hamlin Trolls Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin With Nude Photo

2

Watch Ben Affleck Team Up With Jennifer Lopez's Mom for New Commercial

3
Exclusive

Bringing Up Bates' Carlin Bates Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Lulus Casual Allure Dark Mustard Back Cutout Short Sleeve Mini Dress

This yellow mini dress is a reminder to embrace bold colors all year round. You can wear this casually or you can dress it up with some accessories and footwear.

$58
$35
Lulus

Motel Jeeves Floral Mini Dress

You can never go wrong with floral in the summer. If you add a sweater and some booties, you'll be all set for the fall. This mini is available in several prints with sizes ranging from XXS to XXL.

$59
Urban Outfitters

Madewell Silk Button-Front Tie-Sleeve Retro Dress in Flutter-By Floral

Rock this floral-printed silk number with sandals for a summer party or you can throw on a pair of knee-high boots when the temperatures cool down.

$158
Madewell

Los Angeles Apparel Satin Charmeuse Mini Slip Dress

Sometimes, the hot weather can make dressing up a difficult task, but a slip dress is the perfect piece to wear in the summer. You won't overheat and you'll look stylish in this animal print. You can wear a t-shirt under neath or black leather jacket on top of this slip dress to work it into your fall wardrobe. 

$54
Los Angeles Apparel

Asos Design Mini Tea Dress in Black Based Spot

There's just something so sophisticated about black and white polka dots. You can wear this dress casually or you can easily dress it up with a pair of heels and some red lipstick. In the cool weather, you can throw on a black jacket and some black booties with this mini dress.

$28
Asos

Abercrombie Polo Elevated Knit Mini Dress

This slim-fitting knit dress is available in light blue, coral, and black. You can easily style any one of those colors to work during any season.

$69
$48
Abercrombie

Volcom High Wired Trapeze Dress

If you think about it, animal print is really just a bunch of neutral mixed together. Embrace the print in the summer and the fall. How cool would you look with this Volcom dress and a black leather jacket? 

$45
Nordstrom

BTFBM Women's 2021 Casual Crew Neck Short Sleeve

This mini dress has 12,900+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers. It's available in 33 colors and it's just such a staple piece. You can layer some jewelry to dress things up. Throw on a pair of boots to add a little warmth during the autumn. Or you can just wear it on its own the summer. The possibilities are truly endless with this one.

$29
Amazon

Venus Long And Lean Dress

Venus turned the best-selling Long and Lean Tee into a mini dress that you're going to be obsessed with. You can get this in coral, red, black, and olive and there are so many ways to style the frock.

$26
$18
Venus

Lulus Harbor Point Olive Green Wrap Dress

You will look and feel chic the second you slip into the Lulus Harbor Point Olive Green Wrap Dress. You can also wear it in yellow or white. The fabric is breezy enough for summer comfort, but that olive color is just so nice for fall.

$48
Lulus

Free People Katie Denim Dress

This retro-inspired denim dress would be great for an outdoor event. Put on a pair of brown boots for the fall and just like that you have an on-point autumn ensemble.

$128
Free People

Los Angeles Apparel Ultra Heavy Knit Ribbed V Neck Dress

This knit mini dress hugs your curves in all the right places. Wear it on its own for a summer outing or you can add a jacket to the look for fall. There are four stunning colorways to choose from.

$120
Los Angeles Apparel

BP Printed Babydoll Minidress

This airy babydoll dress is light for comfort in warm weather. You can style it with some combat boots when the summer ends.

$49
Nordstrom

Yobecho Womens Summer Ruffle Sleeve Sweetheart Mini Dress

You can get this ruffle sleeve mini dress in green, blue, black, red, brown, and yellow. The florals work for spring and summer and the dark colors are just so spot-on for autumn. This short floral dress has 3,800+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon customers.

$37
Amazon

Lulus Reason to Be Dusty Pink Floral Print Off-the-Shoulder Mini Dress

Go floral, but make it fall with this off-the-shoulder mini. It's available in pink and blue prints. Add a white trench coat and some booties to autumn up the look. 

$58
Lulus

Free People Gracie Plaid Set

This two-piece set is just too cool to pass up. You can wear each piece together or separately for endless looks. It's available in two different plaid prints.

$198
Free People

If you're looking for more great fashion, check out the breezy dresses we've been living in this summer

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Amelia Hamlin Trolls Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin With Nude Photo

2

Watch Ben Affleck Team Up With Jennifer Lopez's Mom for New Commercial

3
Exclusive

Bringing Up Bates' Carlin Bates Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

4

Kim Kardashian Busted for Listening to Kanye West's New Album on Mute

5

NeNe Leakes Says Husband Is "Losing His Life" Amid Cancer Battle