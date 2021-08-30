Inside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's "Strong Friendship" After Split

Watch : Khloe Kardashian is Tired of "People Creating" Stories Online

Although Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were recently spotted in the same place at the same time, it's not what you may think.



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the basketball pro—who share 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—recently caught fans' attention when they were spotted in attendance at the birthday party of LeBron James' wife, Savannah James. However, a source close to the Good American founder tells E! News that they are just maintaining a friendship and co-parenting relationship.



Of their recent outing, the insider says, "They aren't back together. They're both friends with Savannah and LeBron and that's why they went to the party. They arrived and left separately."



Khloe shared a striking photo of her all-black outfit for the night out on Friday, Aug. 27, captioning the head-turning Instagram post, "Pretending to be a night owl."

And although it's been only a little over two months since it was confirmed that the couple split back in June, according to the source, not much has changed.