Bachelor Nation's Kelley Flanagan Breaks Down in Tears While Sharing New Health Diagnosis

Kelley Flanagan took a break from posting about fashion and vacations to share a more serious topic on Instagram.
The former Bachelor Nation contestant tearfully explained in an emotional video on Monday, Aug. 30 that she had "some not so good news," going on to explain that she'd been diagnosed with Lyme Disease. Kelley said that she's usually honest with her followers about the details of her life. "I always talk about health and how I just always felt like my body's been so much more sensitive and super reactive to a bunch of things," the 29-year-old lawyer began.
She shared that she'd just tested positive for the disease and that two of her brothers also have it. Kelley continued, "A lot of their symptoms sounded like really similar to me, 'cause I've always had something off since I've been young and really, really had to take care of myself."
Lyme Disease is spread through tick bites, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms range from fever, headache, fatigue and skin rash, per the CDC, and is diagnosed symptomatically. Celebrities including Avril Lavigne, Alec Baldwin, Amy Schumer, Justin Bieber and Shania Twain also suffer from the disease.
Kelley also stated that this might be something she has had for "awhile" but isn't sure. "It's not the end of the world, but it's definitely gonna be a lot of changes," she shared. "And I guess I'm just gonna incorporate you guys in it. Didn't really know how else to do this."
Kelley continued that she will take her supporters on her "journey" of "figuring it out."
She tearfully wished her fans a good day and said she's trying to stay positive.
"It's a blessing and a curse because now i can target why i feel off so often but also means several different lifestyle changes and extensive research on how to help/hopefully cure this," she captioned the video. "I know this is going to be tough for me seeing what my brothers have gone through mentally and physically but i'm going to put so much of my time and energy into figuring this out and combatting this. Love all of you and let's take on this new journey."
Bachelor Nation came out in force to show its support.
Mykenna Dorn, who was on Peter's season with Kelley, wrote, "Love you Kell [heart emoji] always here. Thinking of you."
Bachelor in Paradise star Kristian Haggerty commented, "Love you so much Kelley. Praying for you always."
Kendall Long also expressed her support: "Love I'm so sorry! Must be a relief to finally have an answer to start off from! Know you are surrounded by so much support! You will only become stronger from this."
Other Bachelor stars, such as Raven Gates, Ashley Iaconetti, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Victoria Fuller also stopped by Kelley's comment section to show their love.