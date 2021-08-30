Bachelor Nation's Kelley Flanagan Breaks Down in Tears While Sharing New Health Diagnosis

Kelley continued that she will take her supporters on her "journey" of "figuring it out."

She tearfully wished her fans a good day and said she's trying to stay positive.

"It's a blessing and a curse because now i can target why i feel off so often but also means several different lifestyle changes and extensive research on how to help/hopefully cure this," she captioned the video. "I know this is going to be tough for me seeing what my brothers have gone through mentally and physically but i'm going to put so much of my time and energy into figuring this out and combatting this. Love all of you and let's take on this new journey."

Bachelor Nation came out in force to show its support.

Mykenna Dorn, who was on Peter's season with Kelley, wrote, "Love you Kell [heart emoji] always here. Thinking of you."

Bachelor in Paradise star Kristian Haggerty commented, "Love you so much Kelley. Praying for you always."

Kendall Long also expressed her support: "Love I'm so sorry! Must be a relief to finally have an answer to start off from! Know you are surrounded by so much support! You will only become stronger from this."

Other Bachelor stars, such as Raven Gates, Ashley Iaconetti, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Victoria Fuller also stopped by Kelley's comment section to show their love.