See the Chilling First Photos From You Season 3—Including Joe With His Baby Boy

Watch : Have You Seen Penn Badgley From "Gossip Girl" Lately?

You might want to have your popcorn handy.



Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of You season three, and on the same day Netflix dropped that crazy teaser trailer, Aug. 30, the streaming service released the first photos of Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti as new parents and, well, you have to see to believe them.



Any fan who remembers the first two seasons will have a hard time squaring what we know of Joe and Love with the idyllic Goldberg family photos. And, as you can already guess, not everything remains peachy keen after baby Henry's arrival. In addition to shots of Joe carrying his newborn son around while he runs his suspicious errands, we also see his unnerving partner, Love, standing with him side-by-side in front that infamous glass box.

We're getting the chills just thinking about what's to come.

And although Love more than proved herself to be the perfect match for Joe's sinister side in season two, Joe has already set his sights on the girl next door, literally.