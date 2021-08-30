The Bachelorette's Zac Clark Recalls "Shooting Heroin, Smoking Crack" on 10th Sobriety Anniversary

Watch : Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Comments on Romance With Tayshia Adams

A decade into sobriety, Zac Clark is counting his blessings.

The reality star, who rose to fame as the eventual winner of Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette, took to Twitter on Aug. 30 with a message celebrating his milestone.

"10 years sober today. For a guy that couldn't stop shooting heroin, smoking crack and guzzling booze this is truly a miracle," he wrote to thousands of his followers. "No matter what you are struggling with today just know that change is possible and you are worth it."

The 37-year-old New Jersey native concluded with a few more encouraging words for anyone in a similar situation. "You don't have to be perfect," he advised. "KEEP GOING."

His message got the attention of fellow Bachelor Nation stars, including Katie Thurston and Jason Tartick. "Solid decade Zac!" Thurston tweeted at him. "Congratulations!!"

Tartick complimented, "You're an inspiration man and impacting families and lives day in and day out with the work you're pursuing."