The Bachelorette's Zac Clark Recalls "Shooting Heroin, Smoking Crack" on 10th Sobriety Anniversary

A decade into sobriety, Zac Clark is counting his blessings.
The reality star, who rose to fame as the eventual winner of Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette, took to Twitter on Aug. 30 with a message celebrating his milestone.
"10 years sober today. For a guy that couldn't stop shooting heroin, smoking crack and guzzling booze this is truly a miracle," he wrote to thousands of his followers. "No matter what you are struggling with today just know that change is possible and you are worth it."
The 37-year-old New Jersey native concluded with a few more encouraging words for anyone in a similar situation. "You don't have to be perfect," he advised. "KEEP GOING."
His message got the attention of fellow Bachelor Nation stars, including Katie Thurston and Jason Tartick. "Solid decade Zac!" Thurston tweeted at him. "Congratulations!!"
Tartick complimented, "You're an inspiration man and impacting families and lives day in and day out with the work you're pursuing."
Since getting sober, Clark co-founded Release Recovery, which offers a range of recovery services, from intervention to case management.
Going forward, he has a cheerleader by his side in his fiancé Tayshia, who impressed him with the way she handled his recovery.
"She didn't have any direct experience with it, but she definitely had an open mind, and she asked all the right questions and some of the ones you hear early on, like 'Can I drink and then kiss you?'" he recalled on the Whine Down podcast in January. "And I'm like, 'Yeah, you're good.'"
As Clark continued, "That was one of the things that I was most attracted to in her is that, not only with me but with a lot of guys there, she was able to take on a lot of s--t, hold space for us. I think you saw there were some guys there who had been through some stuff. I definitely noticed that early on with her."