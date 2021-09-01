Kitchen Flash Sale: Score Deals on Cheese Boards, Glassware, Waffle Makers & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether you just moved to a new space or if you just want to refresh your home with some new kitchen finds, we have some great discounts in this week's edition of Deals for Real. Justin Sylvester and Brandi Milloy are sharing major savings on Dash Mini Waffle Makers, including a special Halloween set. There's also a cheese board that has everything you need to be the host with the most, including cutlery, ceramic bowls, and divided sections for all of your charcuterie essentials.

If you want to switch things up with iridescent glassware, there's a 20% discount on Dragon Glassware's Aura Collection of large wine glasses, champagne flutes, and martini glasses at Amazon. Switch from metal baking trays to silicone with a 20% discount on Baking & Beyond products at Amazon. And, of course, you can't forget about cleaning those glasses and baking pans, we have a promo code for Cleancult Dish Soap Refills.

These savings won't last forever. Keep on scrolling to learn more about these products and to get our exclusive discount codes.