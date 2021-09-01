Kitchen Flash Sale: Score Deals on Cheese Boards, Glassware, Waffle Makers & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you just moved to a new space or if you just want to refresh your home with some new kitchen finds, we have some great discounts in this week's edition of Deals for Real. Justin Sylvester and Brandi Milloy are sharing major savings on Dash Mini Waffle Makers, including a special Halloween set. There's also a cheese board that has everything you need to be the host with the most, including cutlery, ceramic bowls, and divided sections for all of your charcuterie essentials.
If you want to switch things up with iridescent glassware, there's a 20% discount on Dragon Glassware's Aura Collection of large wine glasses, champagne flutes, and martini glasses at Amazon. Switch from metal baking trays to silicone with a 20% discount on Baking & Beyond products at Amazon. And, of course, you can't forget about cleaning those glasses and baking pans, we have a promo code for Cleancult Dish Soap Refills.
These savings won't last forever. Keep on scrolling to learn more about these products and to get our exclusive discount codes.
Dash Mini Waffle Maker (2 Pack) for Individual Waffles, Hash Browns, Keto Chaffles- Halloween Edition (Skull + Pumpkin)
If you adore Halloween or know someone else who loves celebrating the holiday, this Dash Halloween Mini Waffle Maker 2-pack is the perfect purchase. You can make skull and pumpkin-shaped waffles, hash browns, cookies, and more. If making waffles from scratch sounds like a lofty task, you have nothing to worry about thanks to Dash. It takes mere minutes to heat up and the dual non-stick surface makes it easy to cook evenly and to clean up afterwards. The mini size makes it easy to store in a smaller kitchen.
You can score this two-piece set for just $24 when you use the promo code 20WAFFLE from 9/1 through 9/5.
Dash Mini Maker, 2-Pack Griddle + Waffle Iron
This Dash Mini Maker 2-Pack is a snack time game-changer. Of course, you can whip up some waffles, but did you know you can also make paninis, pancakes, cookies, eggs, stir fry, hash browns, and biscuit pizzas? This is great for anyone who needs to cook in single serving portions. College students, we are looking at you. These griddles are light and compact, which is ideal for storage. They are incredibly easy to use, heating up in just a few minutes. The dual non-stick surfaces ensure evenly cooked food every single time you use the device and make it so easy to clean up after you're done eating.
This is a great gift pick for your friends, your own registry, or even if you just want to treat yourself to some easy-to-cook snacks on daily basis. Use the promo code 20WAFFLE to score a 20% discount from 9/1 through 9/5. $20 for two waffle irons is a deal that you just can't pass up.
Maison del Mar Exquisite Cheese Board and Knife Set with Ceramic Bowls
A great cheese board is such an essential aspect of being a great host. It's also a great housewarming gift. Maison Del Mar cheese boards are sustainably made from 100% natural Moso bamboo, which means they require very little maintenance and will last for years to come. And, you're going to want to keep this one forever because it's far from your average cheese board.
It has a plane surface for your favorite meats and cheeses and a rounded space that's perfect for your crackers and bread. There's even a magnetic cube in the middle which is the perfect way to store and included cutlery pieces. If you love including some dip with your charcuterie board, two ceramic bowls come with this cheese board as well.
Normally, this set costs $30, but you can get this complete set for just $24 when you use the promo code EDAILYPOP20 at checkout. Hurry up, this discount is only available from 9/1 through 9/5.
Baking & Beyond Premium Silicone Baking Set
This Baking & Beyond Silicone Baking Set includes a 12-cup muffin pan, a mini cupcake tray for 24 cupcakes, and two spatulas. Silicone pans are a must-have item for any baking enthusiast's kitchen. Say goodbye to cupcake liners and metal trays. Once you go silicone, you will never go back. These trays are oven-safe, non-stick, and freezer safe.
Baking & Beyond is a small business in Ohio. You can get a 25% discount on this baking set and the rest of their products from 9/1 through 9/4. Just make sure you use the promo code BAKEDAILY25 at checkout to save on bread baskets, recipe boxes, proofing basket sets, and more.
Dragon Glassware Aura Collection Wine Glasses, Champagne Flutes & Martini Glasses
Step up your hosting game and enhance your everyday sipping experience with these iridescent glasses from Dragon Glassware's Aura Collection. They have something for everyone, whether you are a beer enthusiast, an at-home mixologist, or wine lover. The Aura Collection includes some of Dragon Glassware's best-selling styles with the new iridescent twist, including stemless martini glasses that were featured in Westworld, the Diamond Whiskey Glass that Rihanna used on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Aside from the elegant aesthetics, these glasses are easy to clean for daily use and some styles have a double-walled insulation to keep your drinks at the desired temperature. Get a 20% discount on iridescent large wine glasses, champagne flutes, and martini glasses, through 9/4 when you use the promo code DAILYPOP20 at checkout.
Cleancult Dish Soap Refill
Amazon shoppers can save 25% on Cleancult Dish Soap Refills through 9/9 with the promo code DAILYPOP25. These soaps cut through grease and grime with the power of coconut oil to leave your dishes sparkling clean without drying out your hands. They are packaged in paper-based milk cartons to reduce plastic waste and and they are sustainably shipped.
Amazon has the dish soaps in three scents: Grapefruit Basil, Lemongrass, and Blue Sage.
