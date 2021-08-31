Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Peach & Lily, Cover FX, Kopari & More

Wash away dirt and makeup without drying out your skin. The Bad Habit Wake Things Up Matcha & Mint Daily Cleanser has matcha green tea for a boost of antioxidants, aloe vera for hydration, and essential oils to wake up your sense, which we can all use during an early morning.

One Ulta shopper shared, "Absolutely love! I use this to help wakeup in the mornings. This face wash has a light silky fluffy feel to it, if that makes sense. It has a nice tingly mint feel! What I love most is that it smooths over my face like butter lol! Which makes it so easy to wash off. I have oily skin that's prone to breakouts if a product doesn't do well with my skin. I also don't feel like my face is being stripped from its natural oils. Lastly, I love that it doesn't leave my face red after using it."