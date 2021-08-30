Watch Ben Affleck Team Up With Jennifer Lopez's Mom for New Commercial

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Magical Night Out With the Kids

Ben Affleck is showing his love for Jennifer Lopez on the floor—the casino floor—with her 75-year-old mother, Lupe Rodriguez!

The Argo director brought his behind-the-scenes and on-camera talents to a brand-new commercial for mobile sports betting and iGaming app WynnBET. His esteemed co-stars include Nine Perfect Strangers' Melvin Gregg, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal and J.Lo's mom. The video, which dropped Aug. 29, shows Ben walking the casino floor, getting betting advice as he goes. Then he notices Lupe, playing multiple slot machines at once. (We now know where the singer-actress-dancer gets her multitasking genes!)

The clip also includes multiple jabs at Ben's home town of Boston, which he famously represents.

The commercial is just the latest evidence of that Ben and Jen blending their families together.

One of their more recent family outings included a theater night. Ben took his daughters with ex Jennifer Garner, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, while Jen brought along her 13-year-old twins with ex Marc Anthony, Max and Emme, to a Hollywood performance of Hamilton on Aug. 20. The next day, the couple and kids, plus Ben's son, Samuel, 9, visited the notoriously exclusive Magic Castle.