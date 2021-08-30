Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's Sister Anna Defends Her Amid Criticism Over New Photo Shoot

Watch : Honey Boo Boo Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in "Teen Vogue"

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson was ready for her close-up—and her sister has her back.

Following the 16-year-old reality star's viral interview with Teen Vogue, which included a glamorous photo shoot of the teenage star, her older sibling Anna Cardwell has fired back at any trolls critical of her sister's size.

"Alana is beautiful," Anna, Alana's oldest half-sister, told The Sun. "There are models like Ashley Graham who are 200 pounds, and she has huge contracts." Citing advancements in the fashion industry, like Victoria's Secret's use of plus-size models, Anna asked, "Does weight even matter?"

She credited her younger sibling for being an example to her fellow teens. "Alana actually stood up and did it, and hopefully she gives others the courage to do it," Anna, 27, said. "Basically, she is putting herself out there, and all the teens who are overweight now—she has given them the encouragement."