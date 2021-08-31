2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Exclusive

A.P. Bio's Glenn Howerton Dishes on Joe Manganiello & More Season 4 Celeb Guest Stars

After four seasons of A.P. Bio, Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt have worked with plenty of guest stars. Now, hear which "hero" celeb has a cameo when the Peacock series returns.

By Amanda Williams, Samantha Bergeson Aug 31, 2021 3:00 PMTags
Watch: Glenn Howerton & Patton Oswalt Tease "A.P. Bio" New Season

School is in session, and this time, A.P. Bio's Glenn Howerton is the student!

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia funnyman returns as favorite sarcastic teacher Mr. Griffin in season four of Peacock's A.P. Bio, back Thursday, Sept. 2.

The beloved ensemble cast also includes Patton Oswalt, Paula PellJean Villepique, Lyric Lewis and Mary Sohn, plus a few surprise celeb cameos. But this season, one fresh face even took Howerton by surprise—especially when he was playing Howerton's onscreen father, "Mr. Mr. Griffin." 

"Bruce Campbell is a childhood hero of mine," Howerton exclusively gushed to E! News on Aug. 27. "I'm not being hyperbolic. Evil Dead 2 changed my point of view, like it made me realize that things were possible. I was like, 'Oh, if you can do that, you can you can do anything, as long as you got the ability to pull it off.' He was just so influential to me as a child. I was honored, and he was great. He was super fun to work with and a sweet guy. It was just a pleasure."  

Joe Manganiello also guest stars as Malikai, or as Howerton describes, "a manic anime, hentai-obsessed, former inmate, who is kind of in love with the girl that is playing the girl that I'm dating."

Getty Images

Howerton and Maganiello kept in touch IRL after first collaborating on Archenemy, and Howerton called working again with the "incredibly talented" Magic Mike XXL star a "no-brainer." 

"He hasn't done a lot of comedy but every time I've seen him do something funny he's always really funny," Howerton gushed. "He's great."

These wacky side characters embody what showrunner Michael Bryan aspires to capture in the "surreal" sitcom, as Howerton noted.

"The show effortlessly flows from realism to these very trippy sequences, and then right back into realism, and you never feel the whiplash," he continued. "It's amazing to watch. It's amazing how they put it together." 
Watch: "A.P. Bio" Stars Jean Villepique, Lyric Lewis & Mary Sohnm Dish

As Oswalt added, "The show is able to be both absurd and also you just really love these characters."  

Watch the full interview to hear how Oswalt and Howerton keep their comedy chemistry fresh and to hear them tease a creepy cult plot line that arises in the school this season. And for more of the scoop on season four, check out the above interview with supporting stars Villepique, Lewis, and Sohn!
 
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
