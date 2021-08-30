HGTV's Carmeon Hamilton Mourns Death of Husband Killed in Motorcycle Accident

HGTV star Carmeon Hamilton is mourning the loss of her other half.
On Aug. 29, the interior designer announced the devastating death of her husband, Marcus Hamilton, on social media. Accompanying a black-and-white photo of her partner, Carmeon wrote, "It is with deep sorrow and an eternally broken heart that I tell you that the love of my life, Marcus Hamilton, has passed away. I was alerted by MPD late last night that Marcus succumbed to his injuries from a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon."
"I'm no stranger to loss," she continued. "But this loss brings something beyond pain. Something I can't describe. I'm now missing a major part of myself and that void seems to grow more and more every second."
The well-known designer explained that she is still understandably at a loss, especially when it comes to their young son, Davin. "I can't bring myself to figure out Davin's and my next step, because there shouldn't be a need for one," she added. "But in the midst of this immense pain came a wave of support from the community of people that we've worked so hard to build."
She continued, "They are the only reason I have the strength and ability to put these words in writing."
"Thank you all for being one of the best parts of our love story and loudly encouraging us to be the passionately flawed humans we were, living a life well lived," she concluded her heartbreaking post. "I only ask for grace and privacy as my family and I navigate this extraordinary loss. I love you peeps."
Viewers first got a glimpse of the Memphis-based creator back in March when she was crowned the winner of the HGTV competition series, Design Star: Net Gen. After sharing news of her husband's death online, the 35-year-old reality star received words of support from fellow HGTV stars.
"Carmeon, there are no words for what you must be going through," Breegan Jane wrote. "I am incredibly sorry for your loss. While I didn't know him, it was clear that he was a bright light. I'm sending you so much love. Please know we are all thinking of you."
"My heartbreaks for you and your family!," Maria Antoinette Loggins added. "I am so, so, sorry and I am praying for a covering that only God can provide."
This September would've marked the couple's 10th wedding anniversary and 15 years together overall.