HGTV's Carmeon Hamilton Mourns Death of Husband Killed in Motorcycle Accident

HGTV star Carmeon Hamilton is mourning the loss of her other half.



On Aug. 29, the interior designer announced the devastating death of her husband, Marcus Hamilton, on social media. Accompanying a black-and-white photo of her partner, Carmeon wrote, "It is with deep sorrow and an eternally broken heart that I tell you that the love of my life, Marcus Hamilton, has passed away. I was alerted by MPD late last night that Marcus succumbed to his injuries from a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon."

"I'm no stranger to loss," she continued. "But this loss brings something beyond pain. Something I can't describe. I'm now missing a major part of myself and that void seems to grow more and more every second."

The well-known designer explained that she is still understandably at a loss, especially when it comes to their young son, Davin. "I can't bring myself to figure out Davin's and my next step, because there shouldn't be a need for one," she added. "But in the midst of this immense pain came a wave of support from the community of people that we've worked so hard to build."