Evan Rachel Wood Gives Ex Marilyn Manson the Finger During Live Performance

Watch : Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Ex Marilyn Manson of Abuse

Evan Rachel Wood made her feelings about Marilyn Manson crystal clear.

On Sunday, Aug. 29, the Westworld star shared a video of herself performing at the Bourbon Room in Los Angeles. Her song of choice? New Radicals' "You Get What You Give," which features a Manson name-drop in the lyrics.

"I've been saving this," she told the crowd before beginning the song, "but it seems like an appropriate time."

When it came time for Wood to sing his name, she raised her left hand, lifted her middle finger and held it up in front of the audience as some attendees screamed and cheered.

"'You get what you give'" she captioned the video, using lyrics from the song. "For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don't give up."

Her public statement came mere days after Manson, 52, appeared alongside Kanye West at the rapper's Donda listening party on Aug. 26. A spokesperson for Manson told E! News, "Marilyn Manson's voice is featured on DONDA, and he will continue to conceptually collaborate with Ye on the DONDA project."