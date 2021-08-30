You Season 3 Finally Gets Release Date: See the Bloody Announcement

Joe Goldberg is back—with a "mini-me."
That's right, in You season three—set for release on Oct. 15—Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) are officially parents to a son. In a chilling new video, shared by Netflix on Aug. 30, Joe says a baby boy "is not what we expected."
"And I would be lying if I said the thought of a mini-me was surely exciting and not without challenges," he continues as an image of a bloody cake appears on the screen. "Let's just say, I'm hoping you'll do as I say, not as I do. But for you, I can change, I'll be a man you look up to. A man you will be proud to call dad."
As for the baby's name? Joe decides on Henry, which is "classic but not basic."
"Choosing your name is the first of a lifetime of decisions I'll make to give you the best life possible," Joe promises his son. "To protect you, to shape who you will become. Who are you going to be, Henry?"
Netflix also released a description for the hit show's chilling third season. "Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they're surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers," a press release states. "Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love's lethal impulsiveness."
"And then there's his heart," the description continues. "Could the woman he's been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who's wise to your tricks? Well, that'll prove a much more complicated escape."
You season three will also star Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, Michaela McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Menhl, Chris O'Shea and Christopher Sean.
Take a look at the bloody teaser above. You season three drops on Netflix Oct. 15.
And keep scrolling for more details about You season three!