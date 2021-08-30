Here’s How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Feel After Dropping Son Joaquin Off at College

Watch : Back-to-School College Edition Trends by Kendall, Hailey & More

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos might be feeling a little sad after having all their children out of the house.



Over the weekend, the Live! With Kelly & Ryan host and the Riverdale actor dropped their son Joaquin Consuelos off at college. After parting ways, the couple took a somber photo together, which she later shared on Instagram. "So far we are crushing this empty nest thing," Kelly captioned the Aug. 29 post, along with a sad face and spiral eyes emojis. The couple's oldest son, Michael, 24, commented on the post, "I almost had no doubt."



According to Joaquin's Instagram, the 18-year-old already has things in motion and secured a spot on the wrestling team at the University of Michigan for this fall. And as for Joaquin's two siblings: his older brother, Michael, graduated from New York University last year and their daughter, Lola, 20, will reportedly embark on her junior year at the same exact private university this year.