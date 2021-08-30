Jana Kramer Addresses Those Photos of Mike Caussin "Canoodling" With a New Woman

Nothing could've prepared Jana Kramer for this DM.
Four months after the One Tree Hill alum filed for divorce from Mike Caussin, she received photos of him with another woman. "It was the first time that I've like seen him with someone else," Jana, who shares two kids with Mike, said on the latest episode of iHeartRadio's Whine Down podcast. "And that's weird, too. You know, to see your person that you thought you were gonna spend the rest of your life with, now canoodling with this chica."
Jana went on to note that seeing the photos was still hard, despite trying to remind herself "that person wasn't good" for her.
After the pictures—which show the former NFL player with a female in Tulum—surfaced on social media last week, the "Why Ya Wanna" singer took to Twitter to send a cryptic message. "Best of luck," Jana wrote. "Is all I have to say."
At the time, a source told E! News that Jana was focused on kids Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2. "Jana has been making the kids her priority and their health and happiness will always be her focus," the insider said. "Being a good mother comes first and she will always do what's best for them."
Mike, who is not on social media, has yet to address his alleged new romance.
Over the years, Jana and Mike spoke openly about his infidelity and briefly separated in 2016. Though they later reconciled, the pair ultimately decided to go their separate ways. "As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," Jana wrote in her divorce announcement in April. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'"
"Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding," she continued. "I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."
