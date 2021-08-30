Kanye West Claims Universal Released Donda Album Without His Permission

Watch : Kim Kardashian "Blindsided" by Kanye West's Guests at "Donda" Event

Kanye West says he wasn't yet ready to release Donda into the world.

The 44-year-old rapper's long-awaited new album dropped on Sunday, Aug. 29, leading to plenty of enthusiastic response on social media. But one person who didn't appear pleased by the release was Kanye himself, who posted to Instagram later that day that his music label, Universal Music Group, didn't get his approval before making the album available for purchase.

"Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked jail 2 from being on the album," Kanye wrote.

His message references the song "Jail pt 2," which was not initially available when Donda initially dropped but is now included on it. The song features contributions by Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, who both attended the most recent Donda listening party.

E! News has reached out to Universal Music Group for comment and has not heard back. Meanwhile, Variety quoted a source from Universal who said Kanye's accusation was "preposterous."