Amelia Hamlin Trolls Parents Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin by Posting Nude Photo of Them

Watch : Lisa Rinna Doesn't Hold Back About Daughter Amelia & Scott's Romance

Amelia Hamlin doesn't know how to feel after discovering parents Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin relaxing in their birthday suits.

The 20-year-old model shared a photo to her Instagram Story on Saturday, Aug. 28 that showed the longtime married couple facing her while soaking in their hot tub. According to Amelia's post, Lisa and Harry were skinny-dipping at the time.

"I just found my parents skinny dipping in the hot tub and idk if Im traumatized of like if [it's] cute," Amelia wrote about the shot, which can be seen below.

The day prior, Lisa posted a photo to Instagram of herself and Harry in the hot tub, although the Melrose Place star was clearly wearing a bathing suit in that pic.

Amelia and her parents have been engaged in a playful war of words as of late, following Lisa complaining about Amelia's relationship with Scott Disick, who is 18 years older than the model.