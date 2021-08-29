James Corden Hip-Thrusting in a Mouse Costume Has the Internet Buzzing

Watch : Is James Corden Doing Carpool Karaoke "Cats" Edition?

James Corden hip-thrusting in a mouse costume wasn't on anyone's Bingo card for the month of August. And yet, here we are.

The Late Late Show host recently stopped traffic, quite literally, in Los Angeles when he and his Cinderella co-stars—Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel—busted out their dance moves and showed off their singing skills in the middle of a busy street in the city.

To promote Amazon Prime's upcoming live-action musical, the group performed to Jennifer Lopez's "Let's Get Loud" as they donned elaborate costumes that perfectly coincided with their characters in the film. Hence why James dressed as a mouse for the special occasion.

Although the Hollywood stars each displayed their talents to strangers, James' hip thrusts took the cake. The moment, which went viral online after Twitter account Film Updates posted a video on Saturday, Aug. 28, received a lot of buzz.