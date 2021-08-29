James Corden Hip-Thrusting in a Mouse Costume Has the Internet Buzzing

James Corden hip-thrusting in a mouse costume wasn't on anyone's Bingo card for the month of August. And yet, here we are.
The Late Late Show host recently stopped traffic, quite literally, in Los Angeles when he and his Cinderella co-stars—Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel—busted out their dance moves and showed off their singing skills in the middle of a busy street in the city.
To promote Amazon Prime's upcoming live-action musical, the group performed to Jennifer Lopez's "Let's Get Loud" as they donned elaborate costumes that perfectly coincided with their characters in the film. Hence why James dressed as a mouse for the special occasion.
Although the Hollywood stars each displayed their talents to strangers, James' hip thrusts took the cake. The moment, which went viral online after Twitter account Film Updates posted a video on Saturday, Aug. 28, received a lot of buzz.
Many took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the footage that captured James' dance moves. And while some found the moment light-hearted and fun, others were triggered by the group's traffic-stopping stunt.
"Imagine having to explain to your boss that you're going to be late to work because James Corden dressed in a rat suit was thrusting at cars in the middle of traffic?????" one Twitter user shared, with another adding similar sentiments: "'Sorry I was 3 hours late to work. James Corden was dry humping the air in a rat costume on the street and held up traffic.'"
Another person quipped, "I was taking my son to the ER when James Corden stopped traffic. RIP my boy."
"I honestly don't know how I'd handle James Corden dancing in front of my car," someone else commented, with another user hilariously joking, "we need to stop messing around and have another lockdown. the risk is simply too high of getting caught in a james corden flash mob."
Even though many shared cheeky tweets and poked fun at James, British actor, Adil Ray, came to the star's defense.
"Why this Twitter hate for James Corden?" Adil wrote. "Get off your bloody phones, off social and get yourself on the boards and win a Tony, co-write one of those most watched shows in recent years and pop off to America and make a huge success of one of the toughest gigs on US TV, then talk."
At this time, James has yet to publicly comment on the buzzy tweets about him.
Moreover, it's unknown if the late-night host called on his Cinderella co-stars to join him in a flash mob-style performance for his CBS series. After all, he does have a recurring segment called "Crosswalk The Musical" where he and his guests publicly break out in song and/or dance.
Only time will tell what James, Camila, Billy and Idina were cooking up.