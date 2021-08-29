Kanye West's Donda Album Decoded: All the Lyrics About Ex Kim Kardashian, Love and Heartache

Watch : Kim Kardashian "Blindsided" by Kanye West's Guests at "Donda" Event

While Kanye West and soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian may no longer be a couple, it appears their breakup did inspire parts of new album.

The rapper released his highly anticipated record Donda on Sunday, Aug. 29. This past February, the reality star and mother of their four children—North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2, filed for divorce from him after six years of marriage.

Despite their split and her filing, which was made following months of private turmoil between the two, Kim has supported Kanye in his efforts to promote Donda, which he finished making just weeks ago while living inside a stadium. The SKIMS founder, accompanied by their kids, attended all three major listening parties for the album, including the most recent one held at Chicago's Soldier Field last week. There, Kim wore a new wedding dress as she appeared alongside her ex.