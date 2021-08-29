Bachelor in Paradise's Maurissa Speaks Out After Being Shamed for Intimate Date With Riley

Watch : "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7 Premiere's Biggest Moments

Sex shaming in 2021? Bachelor in Paradise star Maurissa Gunn is nipping that in the bud.

The reality TV personality, who is currently looking for love on the seventh season of ABC dating show after first appearing on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, took to Instagram to share a positive message about sex.

If anything, the timing of Maurissa's post comes less than a week after she and Riley Christian appeared to take the next step with each other as they entered the Boom Boom Room during the "Week 2, Part 2" episode on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

But since their steamy one-on-one, which alluded to the fact they had sex on their first date, Maurissa has had to defend herself from critics.

"I don't need to explain what I said, because I said it with conviction," Maurissa wrote on Saturday, Aug. 28, referencing a video of herself answering sex questions. "However, there are other women that may not be as nonchalant or as indifferent as I am, to handle the kind of criticism that I've been receiving, and it's not okay."