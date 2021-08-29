Ed Asner, TV Legend and Star of Pixar's Up, Dead at 91

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Veteran TV actor Ed Asner, who starred on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and spinoff Lou Grant and won over new generations of viewers with the heartwarming animated Pixar film Up, has died. He was 91.

The seven-time Emmy Award winner passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 29, surrounded by family, his publicist confirmed to NBC. Asner, who was married twice, is survived by two daughters and two sons from one of his marriages and another past relationship.

"We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully," read a message posted on the actor's Twitter page. "Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you."

Asner was born in Kansas City, Mo. and raised in Kansas City, Kan. He attended the University of Chicago and after being drafted during the Korean War, served with the U.S. Army Signal Corps. An aspiring professional actor at the time, he starred in plays that toured Army camps in Europe.